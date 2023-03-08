Proposal for new Kern Canyon hiking trail takes shape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The mouth of Kern Canyon isn't far from downtown Bakersfield, and one local community group is hoping to add a new hiking trail. If the Kern Gateway Trail is approved, it would be within the first 15 to 16 miles of the canyon.

Kern Gateway Trail advocates say the proposed trail would make the outdoor activity much more accessible, but according to community member and hiker Branden Dunn, the process isn't so easy.

"Some small, established trails, a lot of those were for access for Caltrans or hydroelectric plants out here, so they weren't really for hiking," said Dunn.

Dunn is referring to the 6 disconnected trails that are not currently for public use. The idea is to flip that entirely by connecting those trails and making them safe for the general public to hike on.

Jonathan Yates/ The Kern Gateway Trail

Since there are existing pathways, the proposed Kern Gateway Trail would have several starting points, each with distances anywhere from 1.5 to 3.5 miles. In total, the new trail would stretch from near the mouth of the canyon to above the Democrat Dam, which would be about 16 miles.

With no trails currently in that area, that lower part of the canyon is not accessible at the moment. That's something supporters of the Kern Gateway Trail want to change.

"Accessibility is a big thing, because there are a lot of options if you want to go a little further and drive all the way into the canyon and things like that, but having something so close where you can come right to the mouth of the canyon and hike like that, it would be really beneficial to the public," Dunn said.

Public accessibility is really important for Dunn, a Tehachapi native who loves the outdoors. From rock climbing to rafting down the river, he's spent a lot of time at this canyon, and he knows that changes come with challenges.

Jonathan Yates/ The Kern Gateway Trail

"I've been able to see this section of the canyon in a very intimate way," said Dunn. "Giving a more accessible option where people can still experience the things I have seen is really important, 'cause I don't want to be selfish and be one of the few people who can see this."

Dunn goes on to explain that there are a lot of people who hold an interest in the land the proposed hiking trail would use, including the US Forest Service, Caltrans, a hydroelectric plant, and individual property owners who are concerned about responsible accessibility.

For discussion on making the new trail to get serious, Kern Gateway Trail advocates not only need to address the responsible use and safety concerns of these stakeholders, but also get the public behind the effort to open up new hiking opportunities.

A petition drive that was launched to prove public interest in the proposed trail is currently just shy of 1,500 signatures.

Another challenge that would face any new trail, including Kern Gateway, is the price tag. The Kern Gateway Trail Project is estimated to be anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000. Improvements needed include trails that need to be built, signage applied, benches along the trails, and parking for visitors.

Jonathan Yates/ The Kern Gateway Trail

Another component is the environmental impact proposed trail might have.

"A big portion right now is just looking at how we can get this really important environmental study done, just to show us what concerns there are and how we can minimize those going forward," said Dunn.

Dunn adds that all of this will take time, as they are in the early stages of the plan, but he also says all the hurdles will be worth it if Kern County can get more ways to get people outside and forming healthy habits.

"A lot of people in Kern County are not from the background where they grew up hiking or camping or anything like that, so any way we can give them more opportunities to do something with less roadblocks, less barriers, less places to drive, I think that is really beneficial," said Dunn.

Because the proposed trail area goes through what is currently privately owned land, the Kern Gateway Trail group is adamant that people not try to hike it right now, as causing any distress to the people or the land will hinder their efforts to go through the proper channels.

Jonathan Yates/ The Kern Gateway Trail

However, the group is hosting guided hikes through the area so anyone interested in seeing it can go safely and with an experienced hiker. If you would like to join one of these hikes, you can sign up on the Kern Gateway Trail website. The next guided hikes are scheduled for March 11 and April 1, weather permitting.