Public Health confirms Rusty's Pizza on Olive Dr closed due to rodent violation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Public Health confirms that Rusty's Pizza on Olive Drive was closed due to rodent infestation and other violations.

Health officials observed a live rat behind carbon dioxide tanks in the soda storage room.

They also saw debris buildup under cooking equipment and refrigeration units, a dirty floor drain near the cash register where the soda machine was draining to, and according to a pest control invoice a rodent was found in the kitchen and dining area.

Rodent droppings were also found throughout the facility. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.