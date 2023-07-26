Watch Now
Public schools in Kern County to participate in free Universal Meal Program for second year

Through the program, all students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge during their school day. That includes all of Kern County’s 46 public school districts.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 11:30:12-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced that all students will be served meals at no charge throughout the upcoming school year for the second year in a row.

The lunches being provided are made possible through California’s Universal Meal Program. Through the program, all students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge during their school day. That includes all of Kern County’s 46 public school districts.

Despite the program providing free lunches, free and reduced-price meal applications to determine student eligibility may still be sent to households by local school districts for the purposes of obtaining other funding and program eligibility determinations.

Income eligibility will not impact the Universal Meal Program, as all students are eligible.

