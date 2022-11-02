Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Punjabi Golf Association to host 4th annual Golf Tournament

Golf
Storyblocks
Golf
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:26:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Punjabi Golf Association (PGA) will be holding its 4th annual Golf Tournament at the Riverlakes Ranch on Saturday, November 5th.

The PGA Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 6:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration is $600 per team of four. The registration fee includes all green fees, a cart, lunch, dinner, and a gift bag. Proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit organizations Mothers Against Drunk Driving, KhalsaAid, and the Wounded Heroes Fund.

For more information, visit the PGA's website or email PGABakersfield@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra