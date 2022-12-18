R.A.D. To Donate Dog Shelters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some local volunteers have been building shelters for abandoned dogs in farm areas all over Kern County to help them stay warm during the cold winter this holiday season.

“We are working to take some of these beautiful homemade, handmade dog houses made of pallets and tarps out to the abandoned dogs in some Bakersfield areas,” says R.A.D. volunteer Gina Rolow.

Rolow says while they do their part feeding the dogs, it is still not enough.

“We want to make sure they have some housing and we are going to also going to put straw in there, so at least we feel better about them being out there for the time being,” says Rolow.

Rolow hopes to increase the amount of houses being built in the next few days to get them out before Christmas.

“I think we’ve got five, they are very heavy, they weigh over a hundred pounds, they are very sturdy, and um we are going to just try making more, so I think we are going to have at least five more by next week,” says Rolow.

Rolow says there is no better feeling knowing that the abandoned dogs will at least have a shelter.

“On this freezing cold day it warms my heart to know that they will have a place, if there’s a pregnant mom out there maybe she will go in there to deliver her babies,” says Rolow.

Rolow says the most difficult part is getting permission from farmers to have the shelters on their land because not everyone wants dogs, but she hopes to get more farm owners on board.