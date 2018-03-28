Rabobank Arena to host exhibition arena soccer game between United States and Guatemala

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rabobank Arena will host an exhibition game between the United States and Guatemala Arena Soccer National Teams ahead of the 2018 Pan American Championships.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.
Tickets for the game start at $10 and can be purchased at the Rabobank Arena box office or online.
Team USA General Manager Bernie Lilavois said he is excited that the game is coming to Bakersfield.
“I am looking forward to working with Monterrey Productions and the staff at Rabobank Arena once again to showcase what Arena Soccer is all about and the excitement it brings.Last year when we hosted USA vs. Mexico, the fans in Bakersfield showed that this is a hotbed for soccer and we are confident that it will be another awesome turnout,” Lilavois said.
