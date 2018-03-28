Rabobank Arena to host exhibition arena soccer game between United States and Guatemala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rabobank Arena will host an exhibition game between the United States and Guatemala Arena Soccer National Teams ahead of the 2018 Pan American Championships.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Tickets for the game start at $10 and can be purchased at the Rabobank Arena box office or online.

Team USA General Manager Bernie Lilavois said he is excited that the game is coming to Bakersfield.