Rachel Nettleton named new Farm Bureau executive director, former employee with Condors and Houchin Blood Bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There's a new leader for the Kern County Farm Bureau. The bureau named Rachel Nettleton as its executive director.

The bureau said in a statement that "with her diverse background and wealth of experience Rachel is poised to lead the Farm Bureau into a new era of success and growth."

Nettleton has worked across various industries, including sports, healthcare, and nonprofits and has held management roles for some of Kern County’s more well-known organizations such as the Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Community Blood Bank.