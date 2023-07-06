Watch Now
Rachel Nettleton named new Farm Bureau executive director, former employee with Condors and Houchin Blood Bank

Nettleton has worked across various industries, including sports, healthcare, and nonprofits and has held management roles for some of Kern County's more well-known organizations.
Rachel Nettleton, Kern County Farm Bureau
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There's a new leader for the Kern County Farm Bureau. The bureau named Rachel Nettleton as its executive director.

The bureau said in a statement that "with her diverse background and wealth of experience Rachel is poised to lead the Farm Bureau into a new era of success and growth."

Nettleton has worked across various industries, including sports, healthcare, and nonprofits and has held management roles for some of Kern County’s more well-known organizations such as the Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Community Blood Bank.

