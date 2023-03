BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It appears that the only Randy's Donuts location in Bakersfield is closing its doors for good.

Randy's Donuts, formerly located on the corner of California and Stockdale in Bakersfield, moved into its retail space in July of 2021. The building it occupied was brand new at the time.

The Randy's Donuts sign has been removed from the property and the location is no longer listed on the official Randy's Donuts website.