BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic on Mon, May 22.

A single lane will remain open with flaggers directing traffic. The road will be closed due to California Water Service (CalWater) utility relocations, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will take place along Real Road, starting from Stockdale Highway and ending at Elcia Drive. The closure is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.