Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for local families Saturday, January 27

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Red Cross of the Kern County is holding a Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on Saturday, January 27 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers will begin the day at the Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 East Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93308 before canvassing neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms for local families.

"Seven times a day, someone in our country dies in a home fire, so by installing these smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information, we're helping to save lives and empower Kern County families to make the right decisions during emergencies." said Red Cross Executive Director Barry Falke. "Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community, making a financial contribution, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires."