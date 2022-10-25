Red Ribbon Week is a time to bring drug awareness to students and parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday, October 24 marked the start of Red Ribbon Week, a time to bring awareness to local youth about the dangers of drugs. Red Ribbon Week was started back in 1988, celebrating those who have overcome drug addiction and those who choose to be drug-free.

Sonya Robinson, the program director for Action Family Counseling, says that with the rise in fentanyl overdoses here in Kern County, they are woking with local schools to help educate kids about the dangers that drug in particular presents.

“Sometimes the parents are not really aware that drugs are an issue for their child, so I think it just helps to bring up awareness for everyone,” said Robinson.

This Red Ribbon Week, Robinson says Action Family Counseling will be hosting information booths at some area schools where they will be handing out brochures and educating students about fentanyl and other drugs.

Robinson says she has also noticed a rise in people checking into rehab facilities unaware they had fentanyl in their systems. This happens because other street drugs are often cut with fentanyl.

“You drug test them and they all come out positive for fentanyl. It’s not any other drug,” said Robinson. “They don’t even know what they are taking is fentanyl.”

Robinson says our youth need to be educated about drugs before they are exposed to them in order to prevent addiction.

“They can be informed ahead of time, before coming into contact with drugs, of the dangers, and perhaps avoid those later in life,” said Robinson.

Red Ribbon Week runs through October 31st.