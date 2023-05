BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield East Rotary Club will hold a rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Panorama Park on Sat, May 13.

The event comes as the Bakersfield East Rotary Club refocuses its efforts to keep the park, also known as Rotary Park, maintained. The community is invited to the free event, as well as anyone who has "helped maintain or enjoyed" Panorama Park.

The ceremony will take place at the Rotary Wheel inside the park from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.