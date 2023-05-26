Remembering Faith Asbury: 'She never quit'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On April 30, 2023, 4 people were killed in a mass shooting in Mojave. As the investigation continues, friends and families are grieving. On Thursday at Canyon Hills Assembly of God in Bakersfield, a memorial was held for the youngest victim, 20-year-old Faith Leighanne Asbury.

Faith Heath, a friend of Asbury and one of the organizers of the memorial, says Faith's life had hardship, but that she never let that define her.

"She is a fighter. She never stopped. No matter how hard things got for her, she never quit," said Heath.

Heath says she met Asbury while she was performing outreach with her ministry.

"I met her when she was 15 and she was on her own at that time, and she never stopped. She always fought to better her life no matter what," said Heath.

The organizers of the memorial wanted to make sure that Asbury would not be forgotten. Director for Women's Ministries at Canyon Hills Cynthia Giumarra says they want to honor Asbury's life.

"We want to celebrate that life, because she mattered, and there aren't other people that would be stepping up to honor her at this point," said Giumarra.

Heath agrees, adding that her friend should be remembered for her life and not her circumstances.

"I don't want her to be forgotten, because sometimes when you are not seen in a particular light, you will be forgot, and I don't want her to be forgot."

Those who spoke at the vigil, including Valeria Rivas, reflected on how Asbury touched and changed their lives.

"It is such an honor and a privilege to be able to be a part and to sit in there, and even if you don't know her personally, you can't help but to be impacted by this beautiful ceremony and the words that were spoken about her," said Rivas.