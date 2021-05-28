Rep. Kevin McCarthy discusses Capitol riots, priorities for the state, & COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Representative and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a visit to 23ABC Thursday where he discussed a variety of issues on his radar, including the January 6 Capitol riots, his priorities for the state, and COVID-19 vaccines.

The debate over having a commission investigate the January 6 Capitol riots is heating up after the mother of one of the officers killed spoke before the senate.

Officer Brian Sicknick's mother says her son and his fellow officers fought for hours while a mob tried to take over the Capitol building. She said not having a commission look at the riots would be a slap in the face to her son and the others who died that day.

All this comes as a vote on the matter is expected in the coming days.

Rep. McCarthy opposed the probe, saying the FBI has already arrested more than 400 people and is looking into about 100 others involved that day. He also said he's concerned about the commission getting too political.

When asked about his priorities for the state, McCarthy said his focus is on getting people back to work, back to school, and back to being healthy.

McCarthy told 23ABC the biggest issues in the state stem from policies out of Sacramento that need to change. He said state policies have done little to help with homelessness, rising gas prices, and getting children back to school.