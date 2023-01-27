Rep. Vince Fong makes statement on increased water allocation in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Water Resources announced that it will boost deliveries to 29 public water agencies, serving 27 million state residents.

Based on the amount of water captured and stored in recent weeks, the department now expects to deliver 30 percent of requested water supplies this year. That's up from the initial announcement of 5 percent in December. This allocation increase is the direct result of the extreme weather last month and nine atmospheric rivers this month that helped fill reservoirs and dramatically increase the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

Following the announcement, Assemblymember Vince Fong released a statement telling state officials that more must be done. It reads in part “the Governor must invest in necessary water infrastructure. Streamlining permits would allow for state and local officials to break ground on long-overdue projects."

"It's time to prioritize funding for water storage and conveyance to move the water across the state, while also expediting much-needed flood protection to safeguard our communities," Fong continued.

Fong's full statement can be read below. It can also be found on his website.