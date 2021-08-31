Report: Bakersfield area leads nation in auto theft rate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) released its auto theft Hot Spots report and the Bakersfield area had the highest theft rate in the country for the second consecutive year.

Bakersfield had a total theft rate of 905.41 per 100,000 residents in 2020. The city had a rate of 726.28 per 100,000 residents in 2019.

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB in a statement. “For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. As such, it is important to take simple steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys, no matter where you live.”

California as a state ranked third highest total theft rate per 100,000 residents. California had the highest total thefts with 187,094.