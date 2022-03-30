Report: Clean air technology can save thousands of lives

(KERO) — The American Lung Association’s new "Zeroing in on Healthy Air" report was released Wednesday and looks to provide public health benefits of making a transition to zero-emission transportation as well as clean non-combustion renewable energy.

The research report found that the shift to clean air technology can save thousands of lives, help those with asthma to avoid attacks, and promote major reductions in greenhouse gases in the area which heavily affects climate change. In California alone, the change could save over 15,000 lives.

William Barnett of the American Lung Association says that by transitioning away from our dependence on fossil fuels to technologies that don’t burn them we can also avoid some of those unexpected budget crunches that many are currently facing including at the pump.

Car Pollution (FILE) Photo by: 23ABC News File image of car exhaust creating air pollution. By: Breanna Polk, 23ABC , Anthony Wright, 23ABCPosted at 3:47 PM, Mar 30, 2022 and last updated 3:52 PM, Mar 30, 2022 (KERO) — The American Lung Association’s new "Zeroing in on Healthy Air" report was released Wednesday and looks to provide public health benefits of making a transition to zero-emission transportation as well as clean non-combustion renewable energy. The research report found that the shift to clean air technology can save thousands of lives, help those with asthma to avoid attacks, and promote major reductions in greenhouse gases in the area which heavily affects climate change. In California alone, the change could save over 15,000 lives. Transition to Clean Air Recent Stories from turnto23.com William Barnett, American Lung Association

“I think the current gas prices certainly are putting an incredible strain on family budgets. While there’s a lot of steps to go from paying at the pump to moving to an electric car, by doing so you can eliminate that price volatility that comes along with rising gas prices or even on the home heating side. Natural gas prices that have been so high.”

Barnett adds that Bakersfield is one the most polluted cities in the United States and ranks number one, two, and three for different pollutants in the country. He says that although there is an opportunity for a long-term solution local, state, and federal efforts are key to getting the ball rolling.

Coming up at 6 p.m., 23ABC News reached out to some local oil and gas officials, and their response to this report may come as a surprise.

See the Full Report Below: