Report: More schools opting for officers on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A federal study released on Wednesday shows more and more schools are opting to have police officers on campus. This study comes as the debate about teachers and other school officials carrying guns heats up.

The percentage of schools with a school resource officer on campus has gone up from 42% in 2005-06 to 57% a decade later.

School resource officers are sworn law enforcement personnel who have been trained to work in schools. Their duties can include controlling outside traffic, patrolling the school, identifying problems and mentoring at-risk students.

RELATED: Additional security added at Foothill High after bullets found in school bathroom

Bakersfield Police renewed contracts with Bakersfield City School District for two full time resource officers.

RELATED: Permit holders will no longer be allowed to carry guns on KHSD campuses

At the end of last year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office approved a contract with Taft Union High School for an on campus officer.

BPD has said their officers will be charged with cracking down on truant students and maintaining safety, saying kids are more likely to attend school if they don't feel threatened.