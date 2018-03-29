Report: More schools opting for officers on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A federal study released on Wednesday shows more and more schools are opting to have police officers on campus. This study comes as the debate about teachers and other school officials carrying guns heats up.
The percentage of schools with a school resource officer on campus has gone up from 42% in 2005-06 to 57% a decade later.
School resource officers are sworn law enforcement personnel who have been trained to work in schools. Their duties can include controlling outside traffic, patrolling the school, identifying problems and mentoring at-risk students.