Residents can call multiple departments to report storm-related issues

3:47 PM, Jan 9, 2018
City of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield released a list of contacts to help residents get in touch with the right department when dealing with storm-related emergencies.

For immediate emergencies, dial 9-1-1 but for other issues call:

  • Blocked Storm Drains/Street Flooding: 
    • (661) 326-3111 – Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
      (661) 327-7111 – after-hours emergency 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. 
  • Downed Trees and/or Branches:
    • (661) 326-3866 - Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
      (661) 327-7111 – after-hours emergency 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
  • Street Light and/or Traffic Signal Outages:
    • (661) 326-3781 - Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
      (661) 327-7111 – after-hours emergency 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Power/Gas Outage - PG&E:
    • 1-800-743-5000 or PG&E Online Reporting
  • Gas Outage - So. Calif. Gas Co.:
    • 1-800-427-2200

