Residents can call multiple departments to report storm-related issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield released a list of contacts to help residents get in touch with the right department when dealing with storm-related emergencies.
For immediate emergencies, dial 9-1-1 but for other issues call:
The Oakland Raiders are holding a press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
The Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program is hosting a veterans comedy night fundraiser Saturday, January 13.
The Judgment Day Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.