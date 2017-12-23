Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2017

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day:

**This is a running list so please let us know of any other places open**

Romano's Macaroni Grill: 12 pm-8pm. Reservations are suggested.

Denny's: Open 24 hours

The Padre: Christmas Buffet 9 am-2 pm. $39 for adults and $15 children 12 and under. Reservations are suggested.

IHop : Riverside Drive location: 6 am-2 pm

Cindy's Restaurant: 5:30am-10 pm.

The Iron Skillet: Christmas meal starting at 11 am

Marie Callender's: 3801 California Ave. Location: 11 am-9 pm and 2631 Oswell St. Location: 9 am-9 pm.

**Christmas Eve Brunch at Buck Owens Crystal Palace: 9:30 am-1:00 pm**

Sizzler: 2650 Mt Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306