Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2017

Jada Montemarano
6:07 AM, Dec 22, 2017
5:54 PM, Dec 22, 2017

If you need a place to eat on Christmas Day, here are some spots in Bakersfield that are open.

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day:

**This is a running list so please let us know of any other places open**

 

Romano's Macaroni Grill: 12 pm-8pm. Reservations are suggested.

Denny's: Open 24 hours

The Padre: Christmas Buffet 9 am-2 pm. $39 for adults and $15 children 12 and under. Reservations are suggested.

IHop: Riverside Drive location: 6 am-2 pm

Cindy's Restaurant: 5:30am-10 pm.

The Iron Skillet: Christmas meal starting at 11 am

Marie Callender's: 3801 California Ave. Location: 11 am-9 pm and 2631 Oswell St. Location: 9 am-9 pm.

**Christmas Eve Brunch at Buck Owens Crystal Palace: 9:30 am-1:00 pm**

Sizzler: 2650 Mt Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News