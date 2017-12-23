Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2017

Fair
If you need a place to eat on Christmas Day, here are some spots in Bakersfield that are open.
**This is a running list so please let us know of any other places open**
Romano's Macaroni Grill: 12 pm-8pm. Reservations are suggested.
Denny's: Open 24 hours
The Padre: Christmas Buffet 9 am-2 pm. $39 for adults and $15 children 12 and under. Reservations are suggested.
Cindy's Restaurant: 5:30am-10 pm.
The Iron Skillet: Christmas meal starting at 11 am
Marie Callender's: 3801 California Ave. Location: 11 am-9 pm and 2631 Oswell St. Location: 9 am-9 pm.
**Christmas Eve Brunch at Buck Owens Crystal Palace: 9:30 am-1:00 pm**
Sizzler: 2650 Mt Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
