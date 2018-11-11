Retired local teacher loses home to Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. -

As the Camp Fire continues its destruction in Butte County, among those affected is local retired teacher Kathleen Bruce.

When Bruce retired from Golden Valley High School earlier this year, she was excited to retire in Paradise to be closer to her family. But not long after getting settled into her new home, she was forced to evacuate and has learned it was one of the structures destroyed in the Camp Fire.

"I had to leave everything behind," said Bruce. "I was able to enjoy it for three weeks before it was taken away from me."

It wasn't long before her “Bulldog family” at GVHS reached out.

"There were quite a few tears dropped as teachers came in and spoke to us just in admiration of Kathleen," said Geri Antoine, GVHS Vice Principal. "Because like I said she was there fo everybody. If someone needed something she was there and she would do whatever she could."

Her friends say they hope that they can pay forward the Bruce's generosity over the span of her 14 years at GVHS.

"She was a big part of the culture that established this place," said Paul Helman, Golden Valley High School principal.

Bruce says she is grateful for the compassion and grateful to be alive.

"There are really are no words to describe what it feels like when you are at such a loss and people just rally. It's amazing," said Bruce. "Everything is gone but we still have each other and we still have memories."

Donations for Bruce can be dropped off at the GVHS administration office.