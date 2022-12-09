Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.

On Nov. 3 Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in the 14500 block of E. Tehachapi Boulevard after receiving calls of a domestic disturbance involving a man with a knife.

KCSO released an edited video of the incident which included 9-1-1 audio and body-worn camera footage.

The video shows that during an initial call with 9-1-1, a person at the mobile home stated that "Tyler's having a psychotic breakdown" but was disconnected. The dispatcher then called the number back and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Tyler Nastazio, picked up the phone but refused to talk and then hung up.

Another family member then called to report that a man had been stabbed at the home multiple times and that the family member could not reach Nastazio's mother.

Tehachapi Police Department officers and Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the mobile home at around 7:15 p.m. They were able to pull one of the victims from the home after breaking a window. The victim informed the officers that there was another stabbing victim inside the home.

Officers, who could see Nastazio from the home's window, broke down the door at which point Nastazio, who was armed with two knives, lunged at the officers who opened fire.

Nastazio was declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday members of the Kern County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Review Board convened to consider the use of force involved in the situation. A similar meeting was held on Wednesday with the Tehachapi Police Department.

According to a statement, "after reviewing all the facts involved in this case, the Critical Incident Review Boards for Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Tehachapi Police Department determined the use of force used in this incident was within the departmental policy for both agencies."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Warning: The following video contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. Viewer direction is advised.