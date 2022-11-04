Watch Now
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting

Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 04, 2022
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), officers were responding to a domestic disturbance involving a man with a knife when a deputy opened fire after the man confronted them. That man died at the scene.

Another man was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds. An ambulance took him to a local hospital.

The KCSO said that homicide detectives have now assumed this investigation.

