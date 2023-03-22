Watch Now
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in deadly shooting

The Kern Secret Witness Program says it's offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect connected to a deadly shooting from 2021.
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 23:53:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Secret Witness Program says it's offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect connected to a deadly shooting from 2021.

On August 14 of that year, Bakersfield police officers responded to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Raider Drive and Planz Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 21-year-old Tyis Rush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

