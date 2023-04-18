Richland schools offer Healthy Start School Readiness Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For children entering TK and Kindergarten in the fall preparation begin right now.

The Summer Bridge Program in the Richland School District is accepting sign-ups to help your little ones take a big step forward in getting ready to enter the classroom. The preschool program is much more than your A-B-C's and 1-2-3's.

And it's the little things that educators say give the incoming TK and kindergarten students the best jump start in a classroom setting. The preschool program is part of the Healthy Start School Readiness Initiative. It's a 13-week program in the fall and spring at all three sites in the Richland District.

There are no income requirements to qualify. Only that you are a Shafter resident.

The program, funded in part by First 5, is part of the Family Resource Center that offers a host of other services. First 5 gives out nearly $8 million a year to 40 programs in the county. Contact your school district for more info on these programs.

If you'd like to get your child on the waiting list for this summer Call 661-746-8690.