Rick Springfield, Tommy TuTone, The Hooters to play Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rick Springfield, The Hooters, and Tommy TuTone will be performing together as part of the "I Want My 80s Tour" at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Thurs, Sept 14.

Springfield is best known for his hits "Jessie's Girl," "An Affair of the Heart," and "Don't Talk to Strangers," while Tommy Tutone is best known for their 1981 single "867-5309/Jennie." Meanwhile, The Hooters are best known for the mid-80s single "And We Danced," which received MTV airplay. They also worked with other artists, such as Joan Osborne and Cyndi Lauper.

Tickets for the show will range from $40 to $145. They will be available for purchase on AXS.com at 10 a.m. on Fri, May 5.

