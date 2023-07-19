Ridgecrest kid gives big mullet energy as he vies to win national championship

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Business in the front, party in the back.

At the U.S.A. Mullet Championships, a Kern County kid is showing off his locks for a chance at the title. MulletChamp, the organization sponsoring the charity event, has decided to open online voting to everyone.

Zarek Rael of Ridgecrest placed 11 out of 16 in Round 1 of the championships, and it was a strong showing. Rael now moves on to Round 2.

Zarek's official page on the Mullet Championships website says he started growing out his mullet in July 2021, inspired by a classmate who'd been diagnosed with leukemia.

Zarek says when he's done with the championships, he's going to donate his hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit that makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss as a result of a medical condition.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championships are part of a fundraising program for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to helping America's veterans.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championships are held every year in Fenton, Michigan. Round 2 of the 2023 competition starts Thursday. You can visit the MulletChamp website to vote for Zarek, or you can vote by scanning the QR code in the photo up top.