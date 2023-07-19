Watch Now
Ridgecrest kid gives big mullet energy as he vies to win national championship

The 2023 U.S.A. Mullet Championships are through Round 1, and Kern County's own Zarek Rael is representing with a strong showing, but he needs help from home to take it all the way.
Scan Zarek Rael's QR code to vote for him in Round 2 of the U.S.A. Mullet Championships!
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 02:13:19-04

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Business in the front, party in the back.

At the U.S.A. Mullet Championships, a Kern County kid is showing off his locks for a chance at the title. MulletChamp, the organization sponsoring the charity event, has decided to open online voting to everyone.

Zarek Rael of Ridgecrest placed 11 out of 16 in Round 1 of the championships, and it was a strong showing. Rael now moves on to Round 2.

Zarek's official page on the Mullet Championships website says he started growing out his mullet in July 2021, inspired by a classmate who'd been diagnosed with leukemia.

Zarek says when he's done with the championships, he's going to donate his hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit that makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss as a result of a medical condition.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championships are part of a fundraising program for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to helping America's veterans.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championships are held every year in Fenton, Michigan. Round 2 of the 2023 competition starts Thursday. You can visit the MulletChamp website to vote for Zarek, or you can vote by scanning the QR code in the photo up top.

