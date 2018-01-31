Ridgecrest man behind bars for allegedly being too high to watch a child

A Ridgecrest man is behind bars after he allegedly got so high he didn't realize his toddler escaped from his home.

According to Ridgecrest Police, Daniel Donner was arrested and faces several felony charges that include child endangerment.

Officers were dispatched to W Reeves Avenue regarding a child that was found. When they arrived they located a 3- to 4-year-old male.

Donner was asleep and woke up to the officers knocking on the door.

He was unaware that the child was missing and officers determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held on a $52,000 bail.