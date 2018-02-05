Ridgecrest Police arrest a man for attempted murder; Kicks inmate in the throat

RIDGECREST, Calif. - According to the Ridgecrest Police Department they arrested 26-year-old Miguel Hector Mora on February 3.

Before officials arrived on scene the victim, Miguel Hector Mora mother told police he shut the power off in the apartment and confronted her about delusions he was having.

The victim told police they tried to call 911, but was prevented by Mora by him taking the cellular phone away. Mora repeatedly pushed the victim down as she tried to leave the residence.

Ridgecrest Police say Mora tried to suffocate the victim with a blanket. The victim was able to fight off Mora and he fled the residence after stealing her vehicle keys from her.

While Ridgecrest Police were investigating the area, Mora walked back to the scene and attempted to provide Officers with a false name.

Miguel Hector Mora was taken into custody by Ridgecrest Police and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Mora was also found to be on Post Release Community supervision for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Miguel Hector Mora was transported to the Ridgecrest Police Department for booking. While he was being booked Mora stood up and kicked a inmate in the throat for an unknown reason.

Officers went to place Mora in full restraints, he was able to pull his arms away and began trying to punch Officers.

Mora was subdued by police as it turned into a confrontation. He was later transported to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital for a clear to book then transported to Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.

When Mora arrived to the Bakersfield facility, he again had a confrontation with deputies during the booking process.

Miguel Hector Mora is being held on $1.2 million dollar bail. He was booked for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, obstruct/resist executive officer, resist/delay/obstruct of a peace officer, battery by prisoner in custody, preventing the usage of a wireless device to dial 911, battery on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance. violation of post release supervision, and possession of paraphernalia.