Ridgecrest Police search for man who fled during a probation search

RIDGECREST, Calif. - Ridgecrest Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man who fled the scene while they were conducting a probation check.

On Feb. 15th, around 5:30 p.m. detectives responded to the 1600 block of N. Brown Rd. to conduct a probation check when 56-year-old Gerald Field fled.

Police are asking for any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Field.

If you have any information you are being asked to contact Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.