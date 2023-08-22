Ridgecrest remains resilient amid Tropical Storm Hilary

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — While Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Kern County over the weekend, Ridgecrest residents, amid the flooding, decided to make the most of the situation.

Anne and Al Bucharielli lived through the great flood of 1984 in Ridgecrest and they say that doesn’t hold a candle to what they experienced this time.

“Back in 1984 we had pretty good floods back in that time," Anne Bucharielli said. "A lot of bad flood but this one was epic.”

Ridgecrest received over five inches of rain during Tropical Storm Hilary’s landfall in Kern Sunday, double what they saw in 1984.

Eric Bruen dealing with the aftermath of Hilary not only as the mayor of Ridgecrest, but as a business owner as well. As CEO of Desert Valley Federal Credit Union in Ridgecrest, Bruen found his branch flooded with nearly a quarter of an inch of water. The building also sustained damaged to the roof due to the rain.

“We’ve been trying to dry everything out from night drops and checks that were deposited," he said.

The city seeing several road closures due to flooding. Ridgecrest Police reporting West Bowman Avenue, from South China Lake Boulevard through to South Norma Street, is closed. North Gold Canyon Street, north of Pierce School, is also closed.

The local quarry overflowing due to the excessive rain and spilling into nearby neighborhoods. One resident said they’ve been left without gas and hot water. Pacific Gas & Electric was out Monday working to repair the damages gas-line.

Bruen said the resilience in the community can be seen throughout this time in Ridgecrest. As officials began warning residents ahead of the storm, Bruen said many residents prepared by picking up sandbags ahead of time. He believes the lessons they learned following the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes prepared them for future disasters.

“They all did a great job getting off the streets helping their neighbors," he said. "There’s a never-ending story about everything that was done right.”

Many schools in Ridgecrest were expected to begin Monday, but closed in response to the storm. Some experienced water damage to their facilities, from flooding to roof damage. Students, however, were more than happy to enjoy an extra day off.

Students and families who had the day off from school flocked to Pearson Park, which some referred to as Pearson Lake following the storm. The flooded park offered a unique experience for the community.

“Really taking advantage of it because Ridgecrest doesn’t have a pool," said Nery Lopez, a student at Burroughs High School. "So a cool place to go rafting or whatever.”

While there’s a lot of work to be done to repair damage caused by the flooding, residents said they will continue to remain positive.

“I think after the earthquake this put everyone in a frame of mind to help each out and get over things and make the best of what there is," said Al Bucharielli.

Ridgecrest City officials are working to assist those who have been impacted by the storms. In order to help facilitate these efforts, they are asking residents and business owners to email us information regarding their property damage and/or property loss.

You can email the following information to flooddamage@ridgecrest-ca.gov:

