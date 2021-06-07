Ridgeview student who died in 2018 will have her name read aloud at graduation

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A DUI crash killed multiple family members back in 2018, and now in 2021, the mother of two of the children who died in that collision is getting ready to attend what would have been her daughter's high school graduation. But this comes after she said the school wasn't planning to acknowledge her.

Madysyn Garza, who was 14 when she died, would have graduated from Ridgeview High School this year. Instead, her mother Amber Garza will be sitting in her daughter's seat as her name is read out loud.

"I would give anything to see those accomplishments. I know she would have done it," Amber said. "I know she would have walked that stage and I know she would have gotten that diploma."

What’s normally a time of celebration, is different for Amber. She lost her 14-year-old daughter Madysyn after a drunk driver hit the vehicle her father was driving along Highway 43 in the Wasco area, back in March 2018. Amber also lost her 19-year-old son, Kaleb, in that same crash.

"I'm already getting emotional about it."

Amber says Madysyn would have graduated from Ridgeview High School this year, so she's been working with them on ways to honor her daughter.

The high school will have two seats for Amber and her other son Ethan who survived the crash. However, Amber said a school official also told her this was not the original plan.

"They weren't going to be able to say her name."

Devastated by the news Amber posted on Facebook calling for help to get the school to change their minds about reading Madysyn's name on graduation night.

"I was super upset because you know four seconds is what it takes to just say it."

Then she says a school official called her with the news she had been waiting for. Her daughter's name, Madysyn Rose Garza, will be read out loud at graduation on Tuesday.

23ABC did reach out to Ridgeview High School for comment but have not heard back at this time.