Road closures in North and Northeast Bakersfield due to road work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There will be lane closures this week, as a few intersections in North and Northwest Bakersfield are under construction.

According to Kern County Public Works, crews will be working on three major intersections. The right lane in each direction near the sidewalk will be closed for demolition and the replacement of the existing curb ramps.

The intersection at Rosedale Highway and Fruitvale Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tues, April 25.

The intersection at Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wed, April 26 and Thurs, April 27.

The intersection at Olive Drive and Roberts Lane will be closed during that same time on Thurs, April 27 and Fri, April 28

Officials ask that travelers plan their morning and afternoon commutes accordingly and expect delays in those areas.

