Road work slows traffic on Truxtun Avenue

Haze
HI: 64°
LO: 48°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Construction has slowed in downtown Bakersfield as the Truxtun Avenue/ Oak Street Improvements Project continues.
The nearly $7 million project, which will widen Truxtun Avenue from four lanes to six, broke ground earlier this month.
The project will widen the road from Empire Drive all the way to Elm Street.
During the construction, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction. Officials say drivers should be aware of construction works and as always, slow for the cone zone.
The 38th Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast will be held next Thursday in downtown Bakersfield.
Construction has slowed in downtown Bakersfield as the Truxtun Avenue/ Oak Street Improvements Project continues.
Jersey Mike's Subs is opening its fifth Bakersfield location next week, just days after the fourth location celebrated its grand opening .
A former teacher aide within the Bakersfield City School District was sentenced on Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year.