Road work slows traffic on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Construction has slowed in downtown Bakersfield as the Truxtun Avenue/ Oak Street Improvements Project continues.

The nearly $7 million project, which will widen Truxtun Avenue from four lanes to six, broke ground earlier this month.

The project will widen the road from Empire Drive all the way to Elm Street.

During the construction, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction. Officials say drivers should be aware of construction works and as always, slow for the cone zone.