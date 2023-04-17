Roadway closures in Bakersfield affect Ming Avenue, Highway 99

Roadway closures may impact commuters throughout the week.

The Ming Avenue off-ramp is scheduled to be closed nightly for construction work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Mon, April 17 through Thurs, April 20. Drivers can exit at the Stockdale Highway off-ramp or the White Lane off-ramp as an alternative while the work is being completed.

The freeway connector between westbound Highway 58 and southbound Highway 99 is also scheduled to be closed during the same time frame. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to northbound Highway 99, where they can then go west on California Avenue.

