All major roadways are open and clear, but be cautious

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christmas has come to an end and for many holiday travelers, they’ll be making their way home soon. The increase in traffic, mixed with the recent storm conditions has made this holiday season a hazardous one for drivers.

Across the state we're seeing storms impact our roadways, causing crashes and closing down major highways. Last week's rainstorms brought wet roads and gusty winds causing several crashes along the Grapevine and rockslides on the 178.

But colder temperatures call for caution as we expect to see snowfall heading into our mountain areas. If you’re planning on heading up through the Grapevine, Highway 58, or up the 178 through the canyon expect to see snow along the highways.

Drivers should remember to make sure you have blankets, water, and snacks in your car before heading on a long trip in case stormy weather causes road closures.

Don't forget to make sure your windshield wipers are working, your breaks are in order, your defroster is in good condition, and fill up the gas tank before you leave.

If you do find yourself driving in snowy conditions, make sure your vehicle has chains in order to provide better traction and prevent your vehicle from getting stuck.

And with Alta Sierra opening Sunday, if you’re planning to hit the slopes for some holiday fun road conditions up the canyon are dangerous so once again don’t forget to bring those chains because you will need them to get to the resort.