BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield has a new restaurant and bakery and it's not only the food that makes this place special. The ROC Café & Bakery provides students with an opportunity to put their skills to work in a real-life work environment under the guidance of instructors with strong backgrounds in the culinary arts.

Throughout the year-long program at the Regional Occupational Center, students focus on three areas: culinary, baking, and hospitality.

One of the instructors, Chef Justin Casey said this is his 3rd year teaching but it's the first year they are opening the restaurant since COVID.

“The thing that makes me the happiest about this job is seeing kids succeed especially students that start off in kind of a timid fashion in my class and by the end of it are confident and really excited about a career in cooking.”

Chef Casey believes there is power in cooking and that with programs like these, students don't only learn how to make a meal or a snack they learn time management. They learn leadership and he loves to see them grow

The doors to the cafe are officially open and you can stop by they are located at 501 South Mount Vernon Avenue.

Tonight at 6 p.m. hear why this program means so much to the students and how interested students can sign up.