Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Posted at 6:25 PM, Dec 02, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jumping Jack Flash, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Saturday, December 10th.

Sometimes referred to as "the next best thing to the actual Stones," Jumping Jack Flash is a Los Angeles-based cover band that acts and dresses like the modern-day Rolling Stones.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Fox Theater's website or in-person Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (661) 324-1369.

