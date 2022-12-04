Ronald McDonald House holds annual toy drive in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Ronald McDonald House held its thirteenth annual toy drive here in Bakersfield, and it featured some fun events like face painting, Zumba, and show cars on display.

Many children on Christmas are left without toys due to financial hardship, but the Ronald McDonald House has partnered with Classic Dream Cars to make sure they have a merry Christmas.

Evan Sloan was born with a rare heart defect and was housed at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House location, so now Sloan volunteers at events by braiding hair in an effort to give back to the organization.

“My family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when I was in the hospital and so it was so nice to have my family close by me especially with my brothers and me being so young. Having them by me and having my family with me I really appreciated the Ronald McDonald House,” said Sloan. “This is how I give back to the Ronald McDonald House by braiding hair, and it’s something that I have always loved to do, and I want to give back to them because they have done so much for me.”

All toy donations made to the Ronald McDonald House will not only be distributed on Christmas but throughout the year as well.

Scarlett Sabin, director of Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, says that every donation makes a difference rather it be a toy donation, all donation types are welcome.

“Every dollar we raise, every toy we are given stays right here to support our program here at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and the families that we serve throughout the year.”

Sloan says that seeing the reaction of a child when they receive a toy is pure joy, and there is no better feeling.

“To see that they can give back to these kids to give them happy faces because when it was me it was hard so to see them happy makes me happy.”

To donate, visit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House website.