Ronald McDonald House kicks off paper shoe campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s been 3 years since the Annual Walk for Kids fundraiser was held in person. The event raises funds to assist our local Ronald McDonald House. The walk is taking place in exactly one month and on May 4, local business are kicking off their efforts to support the event.

“On May the Fourth, because May the Fourth be with you, we are kicking off our annual paper shoe campaign," said Scarlett Sabin, Director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. “It allows business, individuals, families who have stayed in the houses to come out support and raise funds for the house.”

The house usually helps around 500 kids a year — providing a home for families of sick children undergoing specialized medical treatment. These efforts usually take around $400,000 a year.

“Even during COVID, we continued to support families with a place to stay near their hospitalized child," said Sabin.

To kick things off — exactly one month ahead of the walk local businesses like Butcher’s Block and Orangetheory will start selling paper shoes with all of the proceeds going to benefit the event. The goal is reach $250,000 by June 4. So far nearly $70,000 has been raised.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle fundraising over the last several years but we’re back and we want to make it as big as possible," said Sabin.

On June 4, teams and supporters will meet at the museum and celebrate the event’s return. Anyone interested in signing up for the walk can do so individually or as a team.

“We’re 30 days from the walk, it’s our big final push. Our goal is $250,000 so however we can make it happen whether it’s one dollar at a time, or the teams, or the sponsorships,” Sabin said.

If you’d like to register for the walk or you’re a local businesses that would like to get involved in the fundraising efforts, you can find a link here.