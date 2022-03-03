Ruben’s restaurant temporarily closes after low health inspection score

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Kern County Public Health Services, Ruben’s restaurant on Gosford Road has been forced to temporarily close down due to a low health inspection score.

In the report, it details the list of health violations the restaurant has to fix before opening up.

Some of them being, the sink does not have a faucet, raw meat was stored on the floor of a walk-in refrigerator, the restaurant remained open despite a vermin infestation, and cross contamination with meats.

As of March 3,"They remain closed," said Michelle Corson, Public Relations Officer of Kern County Public Health Services Department.