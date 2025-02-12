Ruling in Tastries Bakery case overturned, favoring same-sex couple in discrimination dispute

The 5th Appellate District Court overturned a prior ruling in the Tastries bakery case.

A same-sex couple was denied service at Tastries bakery, leading to a civil rights case.

The court found that the bakery's refusal constituted intentional discrimination.

Cathy Miller, the bakery owner, cited her religious beliefs as the reason for the refusal.

The case will return to Kern County Superior Court for further proceedings.

Broadcast transcript:

A controversial civil rights case that originated in Bakersfield in 2017 is back in the national spotlight.

On Tuesday, the 5th Appellate District Court reversed a ruling by a Kern County judge in the Tastries bakery case.

The appellate court ruled in favor of a same-sex couple who were denied service at Tastries bakery, because of their sexual orientation.

The court wrote that refusing to sell a cake to a same-sex couple established intentional discrimination.

The owner of the bakery, Cathy Miller refused to make a cake for the couple saying it violated her religious beliefs.

The case is remanded to Kern County Superior Court.