Ruling in Tastries Bakery case overturned, favoring same-sex couple in discrimination dispute

- The 5th Appellate District Court overturned a prior ruling in the Tastries bakery case.
- A same-sex couple was denied service at Tastries bakery, leading to a civil rights case.
- The court found that the bakery's refusal constituted intentional discrimination.
- Cathy Miller, the bakery owner, cited her religious beliefs as the reason for the refusal.
- The case will return to Kern County Superior Court for further proceedings.
Broadcast transcript:
A controversial civil rights case that originated in Bakersfield in 2017 is back in the national spotlight.
On Tuesday, the 5th Appellate District Court reversed a ruling by a Kern County judge in the Tastries bakery case.
The appellate court ruled in favor of a same-sex couple who were denied service at Tastries bakery, because of their sexual orientation.
The court wrote that refusing to sell a cake to a same-sex couple established intentional discrimination.
The owner of the bakery, Cathy Miller refused to make a cake for the couple saying it violated her religious beliefs.
The case is remanded to Kern County Superior Court.