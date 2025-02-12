Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ruling in Tastries Bakery case overturned, favoring same-sex couple in discrimination dispute

A California appellate court reverses a lower court decision, highlighting issues of discrimination and religious beliefs in business.
Tastries Bakery and Boutique, Bakersfield
23ABC News
Ruling in Tastries Bakery case overturned, favoring same-sex couple in discrimination dispute. A California appellate court reverses a lower court decision, highlighting issues of discrimination and religious beliefs in business.<br/><br/>
Tastries Bakery and Boutique, Bakersfield
Tastries Bakery and Boutique Owner Cathy Miller (FILE)
Posted
and last updated

  • The 5th Appellate District Court overturned a prior ruling in the Tastries bakery case.
  • A same-sex couple was denied service at Tastries bakery, leading to a civil rights case.
  • The court found that the bakery's refusal constituted intentional discrimination.
  • Cathy Miller, the bakery owner, cited her religious beliefs as the reason for the refusal.
  • The case will return to Kern County Superior Court for further proceedings.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

A controversial civil rights case that originated in Bakersfield in 2017 is back in the national spotlight.

On Tuesday, the 5th Appellate District Court reversed a ruling by a Kern County judge in the Tastries bakery case.

The appellate court ruled in favor of a same-sex couple who were denied service at Tastries bakery, because of their sexual orientation.

The court wrote that refusing to sell a cake to a same-sex couple established intentional discrimination.

The owner of the bakery, Cathy Miller refused to make a cake for the couple saying it violated her religious beliefs.

The case is remanded to Kern County Superior Court.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/11/2025

Showers Late

-° / 42°

54%

Wednesday

02/12/2025

Showers

54° / 50°

75%

Thursday

02/13/2025

Rain

62° / 49°

76%

Friday

02/14/2025

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 46°

23%

Saturday

02/15/2025

Cloudy

61° / 45°

7%

Sunday

02/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

65° / 46°

15%

Monday

02/17/2025

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 45°

10%

Tuesday

02/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 44°

7%