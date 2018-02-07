Sabrina Limon's attorney files motion for new trial on Tuesday

Johana Restrepo
4:11 PM, Feb 6, 2018

A family friend of Robert Limon provided this photo to 23ABC of Jonathan Hearn with Sabrina Limon. 

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon's attorney filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday just weeks before she was supposed to be sentenced in her husband's murder.

Limon was convicted on a number of felonies which included murder. The jury determined she convinced  firefighter Jonathan Hearn, her lover at the time to kill her husband, Robert Limon in a Tehachapi Railyard back in 2014.

The trial lasted 18 days before she was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

During the trial Hearn testified against her. Limon is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 21. 

