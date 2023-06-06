Watch Now
Safe 1 Credit Union to hold Social Security Workshop

Topics discussed will cover how to claim benefits, how married couples can enhance their payouts, and post-employment health coverage.
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they'll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:40:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those considering saying "farewell" to their career so that they can enjoy retirement, Safe 1 Credit Union is offering some free money management advice.

The credit union is hosting a Social Security Workshop, featuring Justin Leland with Moneywise Wealth Management on Tues, June 6. Topics discussed will cover how to claim benefits, how married couples can enhance their payouts, and post-employment health coverage.

The event will take place at Bakersfield Christian High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To sign up for the workshop, call Safe 1 Credit Union at (877) 723-3128 or email Marketing@Safe1.org.

