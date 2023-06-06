Safe 1 Credit Union to hold Social Security Workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those considering saying "farewell" to their career so that they can enjoy retirement, Safe 1 Credit Union is offering some free money management advice.

The credit union is hosting a Social Security Workshop, featuring Justin Leland with Moneywise Wealth Management on Tues, June 6. Topics discussed will cover how to claim benefits, how married couples can enhance their payouts, and post-employment health coverage.

The event will take place at Bakersfield Christian High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To sign up for the workshop, call Safe 1 Credit Union at (877) 723-3128 or email Marketing@Safe1.org.

