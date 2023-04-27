San Diego makes new safe parking lot for homeless citizens

SAN DIEGO (KERO) — A brand new safe parking lot is now open for San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

The Rose Canyon Lot is the fourth location in San Diego's Safe Parking Program. A dozen families who are homeless will be moving into the trailers on the lot and people are invited to also stay in their cars.

Michael Johns and his family say they were paying close to $3,000 a month for a hotel room, money that the family didn't have after Johns was laid off from his job. They got connected with Jewish Family Service and after a screening process, they received news that they would be moving into one of the temporary trailers until they could get back on their feet.

The services don't stop there. During their stay, each family will also be connected to resources, ranging from housing and employment assistance to financial education.

Mayor Todd Gloria says that the program is part of the city and county's ongoing commitment to tackling the issues of homelessness.

"There's nothing magical about this parking lot," said Gloria. "Every city in this county has one. Consider whether your city can actually make space for the people who are homeless in your city."

