San Dimas Medical Group to close at end of November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — San Dimas Medical Group in Southwest Bakersfield is apparently set to close its doors in November.

A notice was posted outside the facility, which is located on Old River Road at the intersection with Stockdale Highway. According to the notice, the facility is closing effective Thurs, Nov 30.

While the facility is shutting its doors, the notice states that two doctors, "Dr Klis" and "Dr Del Mundo," will continue to offer services to patients at a new location starting in December.

23ABC reached out to the OBGYN facility for more information but has not received a response.



