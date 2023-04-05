San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District offers cash for mower trade-in

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (Valley Air District) is offering a cash incentive when some residents trade in gas-powered lawn equipment for zero-emission alternatives.

Through the Clean Green Yard Machines: Residential Program (CGYM), some local citizens can earn up to $500 by going green. According to the Valley Air District, participants in the program can receive up to $250 by trading in a gas lawn mower for an electric alternative. They can also receive up to $50 without trading in old lawncare equipment by directly purchasing an electric lawn mower, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, edgers, and other tools.

“The new lawn mower is very easy—just push a button and it starts. I am so happy that I can mow my own lawn," said Alma Renteria, a participant in the program from Fresno. "Before it was a lot more work because I had to pull the starter cord with all my might and it did not matter how many times I pulled, I couldn't turn it on."

According to the Valley Air District, "one gas mower produces the equivalent in emissions of 12 late-model cars operating at the same time." The program aims to combat that statistic, one lawn mower at a time.

The CGYM program is available for residents of Shafter, Stockton, and South Central Fresno affected by AB 617. Those interested in the program can visit the Valley Air District website for more information. They can also email Grants@ValleyAir.org or call (559) 230-5800.

