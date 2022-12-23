Santa's helpers surprise Ronald McDonald House families with early deliveries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Geetika Bajpai and her son Aiden recently spent three weeks in Bakersfield while Aiden was undergoing outpatient intensive treatment at Elite Therapy. Aiden has Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, a condition that causes developmental delays.

“Everyday he had an hour of physical therapy, and an hour of speech therapy,” Papa said. "at two years old he cannot walk, he cannot stand independently or crawl."

Being away from home and undergoing several hours of therapy every day left little room to prepare for the holidays. But thanks to Santa’s helpers, Bajpai found herself with a Christmas miracle.

“I felt like Santa clause has arrived,” she said after music producer Raffles van Exel arrived with gifts for Aiden.

Exel was in town to promote his new single “Why Oh Why,” which Exel produced alongside Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan. The song features a group of 80 diverse children from across the Nation and artists like CeeLo Green and French Montana.

“It became a labor of love,” Exel said. “I think this is the season of giving, so what else can we do, but be in a toy store and buying as much as we can."

Exel said his song is meant to promote social change and coming together. After learning about the families in need, he decided he needed to go on a shopping spree, buying essentials like clothing, shoes, and snacks, as well as toys and gifts for the kids.

Bajpai said this act of kindness is exactly what it means to be a part of the Ronald McDonald House.

“Know that you're not alone, you have a whole community to support you. To fold your laundry, bring you gifts, play with your son,” she said.

“Why Oh Why” is available on all platforms. Proceeds of the sales of the song to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children.