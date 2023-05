BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A traffic advisory is in effect for nighttime closures on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue.

All southbound lanes of the 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed overnight throughout the week between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to construction. Construction will begin on Tues, May 30 and end on Thurs, June 1.

The California Highway Patrol will monitor the construction zone. Detour lanes will be set up for the area.