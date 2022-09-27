School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.

There has been plenty of entertainment set up for the kids, starting at 9:15 a.m. with a magic show on the Main Plaza stage. Pig races will follow at 9:45 a.m. over at the KC Loop. The Wilder Show will kick off at 10:15 a.m. on the KC Lane stage and there will be duck races taking place at 10:45 at the KC Loop.