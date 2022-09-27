Watch Now
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free

Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
Kern County Fair (FILE)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 12:16:07-04

There has been plenty of entertainment set up for the kids, starting at 9:15 a.m. with a magic show on the Main Plaza stage. Pig races will follow at 9:45 a.m. over at the KC Loop. The Wilder Show will kick off at 10:15 a.m. on the KC Lane stage and there will be duck races taking place at 10:45 at the KC Loop.

